Singer Hajjati Madinah Kansiime is of the opinion that the formation of several muscians associations has brought division and disunity among artistes.

Hajjati Madinah gave her thoughts while replying to a question of whether she got an invitation to join the United Music Superstars Association.

She disclosed that no one has ever given her an invitation or a phone call to alert her on what the associations are all about.

She then then explained the numerous associations that have been formed have many artists in her category confused about what next.

She, however, wished the best for whoever is using the opportunity to earn money from Gen. Salim Saleh.