Singer Pia Pounds, born Tracy Kirabo, has publicly opened up about her relationship status disclosing that she is single BUT not a virgin.

While speaking in an interview on Galaxy FM opened up about her status on top of refuting allegations of entangling with her manager Kuseim.

I am single and not dating. In the near future I will date when the right partner checks in. I am not a virgin as well. Pia Pounds

When asked if she is still in close contact with her ex-lover photographer Daville with whom they broke up about two years ago, Pia Pound replied saying they rarely contact each other.

She added that although they take long to communicate, they have a good relationship between them.