Singer Tracy Kirabo a.k.a Pia Pounds has disclosed that before she quit Big Talent Entertainment, her colleagues at the record label used to tell her that she is Grammy material.

Pia is currently having the best moment of her life in Uganda’s music industry after several years of hard work.

The “Tupaate” singer has opened up about how people at Big Talent used to pump her with positive vibes.

Pia Pounds was triggered to reveal she is Grammy awards material while in an interview on Galaxy FM after Detacha claiming that she is headed for the best in her music career and continental awards.

Actually before I left Big Talent Entertainment, they used to tell me that I am a Grammy awards material. Pia Pounds

With the positive response that she is currently receiving from the public, Pia Pounds feels she has been rewarded for the efforts she has invested in her music career.