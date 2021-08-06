It is almost impossible to know the candid net worth of many Ugandan celebrities but Gravity Omutujju will not sue you for calling him a billionaire.

Give Gravity Omutujju any chance to perform and you will know why he is one of the most sought after performers in Uganda.

The energy, stage presence, crowd involvement, general awareness, all backed by his hit songs; Gravity Omutujju is a beast on stage.

Before Covid-19 took over Uganda, Gravity was one of the busiest artistes locally with concerts lined up, spread across the country.

For all the hard work, Gravity has showed off some of his investments, houses, and he is not shy of adding more flashy rides to his fleet. Above all, he saves!

What then is his worth? Well, the rapper claims he is right up there in the Billionaire’s Club.

During a recent TV interview, the Winner singer who has been actively singing for almost ten years noted that he is a billionaire.

“I have been saving and I am a rich man,” Gravity said. “One cannot be mistaken if he calls me a billionaire since I have money on my saving accounts.”

Gravity made his statement while while reacting to how fellow artistes who attended the Gulu retreat have been clustered and labeled as “beggers’.

He pointed out how many local artistes lack a saving culture and hence the edge he has over most of them to still lives a good life even amidst the humbling pandemic.

We can neither deny nor confirm the billionaire claim but he makes a good point about lack of a saving culture among celebrities, doesn’t he?