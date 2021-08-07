Singer Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K has come out bare knuckles and warned Black Markets Records boss Cedric Singleton to stop threatening him over his musical works.

In a live video on his social media accounts, a bitter Bruno K said Cedric has threatened to end his life over his own music.

Bruno K also claimed Cedric also threatened to hack his social media channels.

The war of words between Cedric and Bruno K got underway after the fomer called the latter warning him that he was going to sabotage his musical works and everything over a song Bruno claims he owns.

Bruno K explains that he recorded the song in contention dubbed “Nipe Love” with Nina Roz at a couple of years ago before Black Market Records was even established in Uganda.

He went on to stress that in the contract he agreed with Black Market Records, the label promised to record 12 songs and shoot videos for the musical projects within a year.

At the start of his time at BMR, things went on as planned with Bruno K’s songs “Tonta” and “Omuwaala” songs receiving good airplay but when it came to other projects, it was always a cat and mouse chase.

He further narrated that they tossed him and his manager up and down and that he recorded the rest of the songs like “Abalongo”, “Wankuba” ft Pallaso, “Aliwa” ft Naava Grey among others, without the label’s help.

What hurts Bruno K is that Cedric is threatening him yet he “stole from” him. He vowed not to allow intimidation.

According to Bruno K, ever since BMR started collecting loyalties from his music, for a full year, he has only got Shs20,000, much less that what he used to earn before.

Bruno K went on to describe Black Market Records boss Cedric as a fraudster, cheater, and robber who has made Ugandan artists suffer from depression.

He says that he is ready to face him in the courts of law since their contract expired in March this year.