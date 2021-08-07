Rising singer DJ Mavious alias Omwana W’eka has shared the visuals for his brand new love single dubbed “Bantuma”.

For those who thought that his music career had hit a dead end, DJ Mavious keeps elevating despite the hurdles he faced with his former management team.

Bantuma is a Luganda word that can be translated as “They Sent Me”. Mavious pours his heart out for his lover saying she is the one for him.

He goes on to promise how he is ready to take good care of her and show her love that she will never regret.

The lovely Afro-beat song was produced by Brian Beats and written by Ink Stained whereas the lively video was shot by Zero One Media’s Darlington at Kazi Scouts.

Bantuma marks the first project that he has solely handled under his new management. Watch the visuals below: