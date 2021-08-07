Singer Bruno Kiggundu alias Bruno K has finally let the cat out of the bag by disclosing that Nina Roz quit Black Market Records because they were cheating her.

Bruno K spilled the beans while ranting about how the record label’s CEO Cedric has been cheating artists in regards to the sum of money they should be earning as loyalties from their music.

Bruno K exposed the BMR boss after the latter threatened that singer that he would lose his social media accounts especially YouTube after they fell out over his new song with Nina Roz dubbed “Nipe Love”.

The revelation comes in at a time when the talk about how Nina Roz is struggling with depression has been on everybody’s lips.

Bruno K further disclosed that John Blaq was also left depressed when Black Market Records took down his YouTube account, making him suffer huge losses just like it was for Martha Mukisa.