South Africa-based Ugandan businesswoman Zari Hassan is delighted as her firstborn son Pinto Tlale turning 18-years-old.

Zari Hassan who couldn’t keep calm about her son’s 18th birthday took to her social media accounts and jotted down a heartwarming message attracting lots of positive vibrations from a section of her 9 plus million followers on her Instagram, many wishing the young man a happy birthday.

The elated Zari expressed how she has for long been praying to God and waiting for this day to come saying she spent most of her days looking at her son and wondering what he will be like when grown.

Read Also: Zari Hassan gifts elder sons with new furnished apartments

Zari feels blessed and happy for the gift of life and joy that God has made them reach this far.

Help me wish my son a happy 18th birthday. Phew, only God knows how I prayed to be here this day. Being my 1st child I spent most of my days looking at you wondering what you will be like. And by God’s grace here we are. We are so blessed. Happy birthday and praying for many more blessed years of life ahead. I love you Mr. P Zari Hassan

Happy birthday Pinto Tlale!