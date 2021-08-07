Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) singer Zuchu has disclosed that she turned down a huge promotional deal with an alcohol brand in consideration of her Islamic faith.

The singer stressed that she refused to sign the deal because she does not consume alcohol being a staunch Moslem.

She went on to claim that if she was to sign the deal, her mother would bash her for disrespecting her Islamic religion.

Read Also: I still fear him – Zuchu opens up on allegations of love affair with Diamond Platnumz

According to Zuchu, as reported by Tuko.co.ke, the deal she turned down was worth billions of Tanzanian shillings.

Nisingekuwa nimewatendea haki wale wau. Unapotangaza kinywaji, ni lazima ukinywe na mimi sio mtumiaji wa vileo. Mama yangu aliniomba sana, akasema nakuruhusu ufanye vyote lakini pombe usije ukatangaza na mimi ndani yangu pia, sio kitu ambacho ningependa kukirepresent. Hiyo deal ilikuwa kama robo bilioni. Zuchu

It should be recalled that about two months ago, Eddy Kenzo also claimed to have ditched a deal with an alcoholic brand over religion.