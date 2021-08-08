Wasafi Classic Babe boss Diamond Platnumz has proved to the rest of the East African artists that he is class apart after he splashed USD48,000 (Shs170M) on a new pendant bearing his nickname Simba.

The new pendant that he displayed on his Instagram account was complete with an image depicting the head of a lion both of Gold and Diamond.

He also chided fellow artistes who deck on fake chains as he told them to stop wearing them reasoning that they risk getting cancer.

Gold and Diamonds #HalfManHalfLion Pendant!….stop wearing fake chains young boys…there’s cancer ….USD 48,000…Tsh! 111,360,000 for de pendant…………….. Aye ye ye! Naondokaje sasa??? kwanza nawahi nini wakati nimeachwa???? #FRESHI @icejewlz Diamond Platnumz

Congratulations Diamond Platnumz!