Singer Cinderella Sanyu Muyonjo alias Cindy Sanyu has reacted to her cryptic post that was attacking women who constantly bash men, saying she wasn’t hitting hard at her nemesis Sheebah Karungi.

Cindy Sanyu cleared the air about her new rivalry with Sheebah after different media platforms alleged that her post was reportedly directed to her.

Speaking in an interview on Spark TV, Cindy Sanyu explained there are too many other women out there who criticize and bring men down.

She advised feminists to stop putting men down adding that they should instead encourage men to do what they have to do and women to also execute their roles as they have to.

Cindy Sanyu added it is even evident with the way God created women physically which clearly implies that women shouldn’t do what men can do.