Multi-talented Singer, Songwriter, and Producer Andrew Ojambo alias Daddy Andre has distanced himself from rumors alleging that he broke up with his wife, Nina Roz.

Daddy Andre trashed the allegations saying that the two have never publicly confessed that they split which implies that the two are still together.

He put the rumors to bed during an interview on Spark TV while together with Shakirah Shakirah who is alleged to be his new girlfriend.

Read Also: Daddy Andre denies beating and torturing Nina Roz, accuses her of drug relapse

When asked why he wasn’t in the company of Nina Roz, he replied by saying that it isn’t a must for lovers to always move together reasoning that all have different obligations to fulfill.

Going by Daddy Andre’s revelations we hope that whoever has been spreading the rumors about their break up will take a chill pill and only spread positive vibes.