Outspoken media personality, Isaac Daniel Katende alias Kasuku recently disclosed that while he was growing up, his dream was to become a Catholic brother.

Kasuku revealed that he admired becoming a Catholic brother because of the nice food that he used to see the brothers feast on daily and yet they on the other end weren’t having the same privileges.

His admiration of becoming a brother came as a result of having gone to Catholic schools for the most part of his education after opening up on how his biggest problem is people who use their authority to control others.

When asked about when he intends to marry his baby mama, Kasuku replied that he will walk down the aisle and also take the marriage vows when the right time comes.