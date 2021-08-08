Former Bukedde TV Ani Asinga presenter-turned-politician Councilor LC V Makindye West, Masembe Elimia has promised to extend monetary support to struggling singer, Hajjati Madinah Kansiime.

Masembe pledged to reach out to Hajjati Madinah after she cried out to the public pleading to well-wishers to run to her rescue saying she is on the verge of being thrown out of her rented house over accumulated rent arrears.

While appearing on Spark TV’s LiveWire show, Hajjati Madinah disclosed that she is choking on a debt of Shs600,000 that accumulated after going three months without clearing her rent dues.

Read Also: Hajjati Madinah risks eviction with 3 months unpaid rent arrears

Hajjati Madinah also explained how she is struggling to get medication adding that she lacks a business that can help keep her busy and also earn some money since the fruits stall that she had started collapsed long time ago.

The “Bibuuza” fame singer further stressed that she is only being taken care of by her son known as Innocent who vendes face masks on the streets something which she said hurts so much.

Having heared, National Unity Platfrom Councilor LC V Makindye West, Masembe Elimia came across the video and promised to spare sometime to visit the singer and also extend monetary support to her so that she can get back on her feet and live a happy life.