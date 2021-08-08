Honey Africa TV presenter and city socialite, Sheilah Carol Gashumba has asked men to stop calling women gold diggers.

The multi-award winning media personality stung men saying that all those who call women gold diggers are broke and have no money to date good-looking ladies.

Sheilah Gashumba who is currently dating singer Rickman made the striking statement via her Instagram account captioned with a photo while chilling in a swimming pool with her colleague Katrina Nilzero.

Quit calling women Gold diggers. Y’all don’t have money Sheilah Gashumba

Read Also: Sheilah Gashumba, Rickman already thinking about marriage

Katrina Nilzero was also quick to take to Sheilah Gashumba’s comment section as backing her remarks by saying that they don’t have gold.

All these mafuckers have no gold Katrina Nilzero

Her statement didn’t go down well with a section of men as some bashed her for making such demeaning remarks about the male gender.