Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine and Barbie Kyagulanyi’s eldest son Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi turned 16-years-old on 8th August, 2021.

Born 8th August, 2005, Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi celebrated his sixteenth birthday with a humble birthday party on Sunday at home in Magere.

Together with family members and close friends, Kampala celebrated the day with cake cutting, gift unwrapping, and a jolly time.

His mother Barbie Kyagulanyi thanked God for Kampala’s life and enabling her live to witness her son’s 16th birthday.

Singer and former Presidential candidate Bobi Wine also thanked God for protecting Kampala and wished him more wisdom.

A very happy 16th birthday Solomon Kampala Kyagulanyi. May the almighty guide and protect you. May goodness and mercy follow you and may the wisdom of our ancestors manifest in you every day of your life. Blessed love son. Bobi Wine

Take a look at some of the photos from the birthday celebrations below:













Belated Happy Birthday Solomon!