Singer Eddy Kenzo held special thanksgiving prayers to thank God for saving his life following Thursday’s accident.
On Thursday 5th August, 2021, Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo survived a nasty accident together with three of his friends when their car overturned after hitting a bump along Masaka Road in Maya.
The singer did not sustain any significant injuries despite having been pulled out of a terrible wreckage of the car.
A few hours after the accident, Kenzo made a social media post thanking God for saving their lives and giving them another chance to live.
On Sunday, the singer together with a group of friends and family gathered for special prayers, led by a Muslim leader, to give gratitude to the Creator.
Shukr is a prayer session denoting thankfulness, gratitude or acknowledgment to God.
We gathered as family to give thanks (Shukuruh) to God almighty for giving us another chance to live and for everything he has done for us. Thank you Ya Allah.Eddy Kenzo