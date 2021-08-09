Singer Eddy Kenzo held special thanksgiving prayers to thank God for saving his life following Thursday’s accident.

On Thursday 5th August, 2021, Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo survived a nasty accident together with three of his friends when their car overturned after hitting a bump along Masaka Road in Maya.

The singer did not sustain any significant injuries despite having been pulled out of a terrible wreckage of the car.

A few hours after the accident, Kenzo made a social media post thanking God for saving their lives and giving them another chance to live.

Read Also: Eddy Kenzo says he is “okay” after Maya accident

On Sunday, the singer together with a group of friends and family gathered for special prayers, led by a Muslim leader, to give gratitude to the Creator.

Shukr is a prayer session denoting thankfulness, gratitude or acknowledgment to God.