Bebe Cool says he is worthy more than Shs600m that was tagged to his name on the leaked list of artistes poised to get money from Operation Wealth Creation.

In the past three weeks, headlines have been dominated by the Gulu retreat where many artistes, deejays, producers, and promoters met with Gen. Salim Saleh.

Despite discussions several developmental issues for the entertainment industry, the artistes were accused of fronting their personal interests and greed.

A list was then leaked showing amounts of money that each artiste from the Uganda Music Superstars Association allegedly wanted to receive from OWC.





Bebe Cool’s name was on the list with a price tag of Ugx600m. The list raised eyebrows with critics questioning how the artistes reached to such sums.

During a talk show on NBS TV, the Gagamel boss hinted that before Covid-19 struck, he used to make over Shs300m from a single show.

Bebe revealed that his Easter festival organised at Kiwatule Recreation Centre used to generate over Shs300m in a single day.

Bebe Cool is also one of the few local artistes that used to sign lucrative endorsement deal with top companies.

Bebe and Chameleone in Gulu

He argued that with such income, the Shs600m that was tagged to his name was worthy.

“People criticizing us don’t know much about the industry. I get 300m from a single concert in a single day at Kiwatule. You cannot say I don’t deserve 600m. I would have earned that money in a few days during normal times,” Bebe Cool noted.