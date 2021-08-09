As Uganda celebrates her 59th Independence Day, one of her legendary artistes Joseph Mayanja a.k.a Jose Chameleone will be dropping his album dubbed ‘I Am Joseph’.

The album in anticipation that is on most Ugandans’ lips is the ‘I Am Joseph’ album which Chameleone has been working on in the past months.

Chameleone earlier revealed that the forthcoming album will be an elaboration of his successful career that has lasted over two decades.

The album was recorded at Route Entertainment studios in Bunga and it will “break barriers and bring people together” according to the singer.

What we already know is that renown Comedian Hannington Bugingo has been part of the production team and his hidden talents shall also be embedded in the album.

Chameleone (42), while performing at the UgConnect Concert, said,”Music is an invisible force that can bring people together and claim the unclaimed and define the outcasts of a culture. Am creating priceless music on my upcoming album I Am Joseph.”

On his socialite media, he has been using the hashtag “#IAmJosephIndependenceDay and Uganda celebrates her independence on 9th October.

Brace yourselves!