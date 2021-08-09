According to renown events security personnel Dixon Bond Okello, it’s a waste of effort for Spice Diana to move with a group of bouncers.

In 2020, Ugandan singer Hajarah Namukwaya a.k.a Spice Diana started moving around with make and female bouncers in public.

Some of the immediate reactions from the public included a section of fans and critics pointing at how the Source Management singer was becoming more of a “showoff”.

Others claimed that she was trying to copy foreign artistes who move with security detail but also claimed it was all an act without a real purpose.

Spice Diana defended her decision saying it is important for a popular figure to have security for protection if they can afford to pay them.

Over the weekend, Dixon Bond Okello rubbished Spice Diana’s security detail in a scorching Facebook post.

Bond who is a popular face at most major entertainment and sports events around Kampala noted that it is all for the hype.

Dixon Bond Okello

He wondered why Ugandan artistes think it is cool to move with bouncers who don’t even “have any professional training in security management or crowd control.”

Too much hype. She has more bouncers than hit songs. I just wonder why most Ugandan artists think it’s cool to move with bouncers. Ugandans, honestly don’t have time to attack people without a stable income. The saddest part, is that the people being carried along as bouncers, don’t have any professional training in security management or crowd control. Dixon Bond Okello

Spice is not the only artiste who moves with security. Eddy Kenzo, and Lydia Jazmine, have often been seen with bouncers accompanying them in public.