Swangz Avenue CEO Julius Kyazze has now expanded his talent management skills to sports joining Rema Namakula’s former manager Geoffrey Kayemba.

Julius Kyazze, co-owner and CEO of Uganda’s biggest record company, seems to never run out of avenues to promote and manage talent.

Reports note that he joined hands with Rema’s ex-managee, now Members of Parliament, Hon. Geoffrey Kayemba to form a sports management agency.

Their partnership already had big news this afternoon when they brokered the transfer of Uganda Crranes star Khalid Aucho from Egyptian club Le Makkasa to Tanzania’s powerhouse Yanga F.C.

Following Aucho’s move, Julius Kyazze shared his delight in having been “a part of” the big moment through his social media and thanked Hon. Kayemba who has been Aucho’s manager for many years.

Today Aucho Khalid successfully completed his move to Tanzania giants YANGA African Sports CLUB. Congratulations Aucho Khalid. Thanks Geofrey Kayemba Ssolo for holding my hand and preparing my career as a sports agent. We are just getting started. Khalid Aucho go win some more trophies and make us proud. #sportsagency Julius Kyazze

Khalid Aucho was unveiled at a press conference in Dar es Salaam with his agents Kayemba and Kyazze by his side.

The amount of the transfer was not disclosed but it is rumored to be the biggest Yanga F.C has ever paid for a player.

Yanga is preparing for a Champions League season and Aucho will be joining his new team when they start off pre-season preps next week.

Julius Kyazze and Swangz have continued to diverse their business investing in content creators among his latest announcements.

His other notable businesses include Buzz Teenz, Buzz Events, a sanitizer making business, Face T.V, a Plastics manufacturing business, among others.