Kyle Emmanuel Mayanja, one of the late Ugandan dancehall singer AK47’s children, will be celebrating his eight birthday on 18th August, 2021.

24-year-old Ssalongo Emmanuel Mayanja a.k.a AK47 a.k.a Akay was announced dead on 16th March 2015.

Todate, AK47’s death is a mystery but according to police report, the singer fell in the washrooms at the then Kansaga-based De Ja Vu bar, hitting his head on a surface that cracked his skull.

His death was a shocker to the music fraternity as it came at a time when his career was starting to show so much potential.

AK47’s legacy has been relatively kept alive through his music. His children, including the twins he had with Nnalongo Maggie Kiweesi, are also growing older.

Emmanuel Kyle Mayanja will be turning eight years old on 18th August, 2021 and his mother Mariyan Abdul Saad penned down a sweet message prior to the celebrations.

Mariyan and her son Kyle

Mariyan revealed that “it’s like falling in love all over again” each time she looks at her son’s face because it reminds her of the late AK47.

Guess who turns 8 in a couple of days. The most selfless, loving, giving child in the entire world. My mamooskar who literally stole papa’s entire face, its magic…(it’s like falling in love all over again looking at this one) Kyle Emmanuel. Can’t wait to kuchakala with you come 18th. Super proud of you. Mariyan Abdul Saad

Happy prelated birthday Kyle!