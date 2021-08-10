Veteran local Playwright, Screenwriter, and Actor Dr. Hajji Ashraf Ssemwogerere regrets not enrolling for the Music, Dance, and Drama (MDD) course at university level.

The certified dentist opened up about his regrets while sharing his life journey in the arts industry during an interview on NBS TV’s People And Power show.

In the interview, Dr. Ssemwogerere disclosed that he envies fellow actor Philip Luswata because when he finished high school, he immediately made the right choice to join MDD at university level, and apparently, he is a lecturer.

Ssemwogerere added that if someone is to compare him who enrolled for practicing medicine personnel to Luswata, the latter is way miles ahead of him in all aspects of life.

I envy Philip Luswata; he came to do MDD at campus immediately after high school; for me, I came in via mature entry. Luswata is now a lecturer; he is far. Sometimes I wish I had done MDD immediately after high school. Dr. Ashraf Ssemwogerere

Hajji Ashraf Ssemwogerere further explained that during university, he always earned a million shillings when he performed compared to the Shs140k that he earned while on medical duties.

I was earning 1 million at Bat Valley while earning UGX 140,000 in the medical field. What would you do if you were in my shoes? Hajji Ashraf Ssemwogerere

When asked to give his opinion about the current screenwriter’s content and plays that are filmed, Ssemwogerere had no soft words for them.

He noted that they are just improvising and hence the reason why they produce “popcorn” content. He also disclosed that he is trying to mentor as many screenwriters as possible.

He said, “I think the current screenwriters we have today are not writing but improvising. This is how we end up with popcorn content, but I am trying to mentor as many people as possible.”