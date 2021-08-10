Singer Bruno K’s war with Black Market Records CEO Cedric Singleton has taken a new twist after the latter reported the former’s new song titled “Nipe Love” featuring Nina Roz on YouTube and it was deleted.

Cedric Singleton reported Bruno K’s song on YouTube following an exchange of words that took place between the two as in a fight for ownership of the song.

In a live video which Bruno K recorded on Saturday, he explained that he got threats from Cedric warning him about copyright of the song among other issues.

Bruno K maintained that Cedric owns no right to the song since he recorded it with Nina Roz back in 2018 before BMR was established in Uganda.

Bruno added that he personally footed all the bills of the song, both audio and visuals but what buffles him is how Cedric turned up with claims of owning it yet his contract with Black Market Records ended long ago.