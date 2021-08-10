Singer Lil Pazo Lunabe, real name Yasin Mukasa, is grateful for the financial and moral support that was rendered to him by fans, fellow artistes , and media while at Nakasero hospital.

Since mid-July, Lil Pazo has been bedridden after being diagnosed with severe ulcers that damaged his inner organs and intestines.

The singer successfully went through surgery and is on the road to recovery after being discharged from hospital.

Fellow artistes and fans of Lil Pazo, rallied by media, had a fundraiser through which they managed to raise some money to partly foot the singer’s hospital bills.

While speaking to NBS TV UnCut show on Monday evening, Lil Pazo thanked media and his fans for standing together with him in such a trying moment of his life.

“Thank you so much for the support. I have realised every artiste needs such supportive. According to my experience, every artiste needs such support,” Lil Pazo said.

The Genda Ogule Emotoka singer also revealed that he is in a much better condition right now and he was discharged from hospital.

“The first time I appeared before media, I was not even able to speak. But now I feel better, I can speak and I was discharged from hospital,” he added.

Appearing with his pregnant wife, Lil Pazo also asked for more financial assistance as he needs more medication and basic needs since he has not been working for long.

We wish him a speedy recovery!