Singer Michael Mukwaya alias Mikie Wine has distanced himself from allegations making rounds on social media alleging that he plotted popular blogger Fred Lumbuye’s arrest.

While speaking in an interview on NBS TV’s UnCut show, Mikie Wine stressed that during his visit to Turkey, he did not even get the chance to speak to Lumbuye one-on-one.

He narrated that the chance he had of speaking with the popular blogger was during a boatcruise which was overcrowed and the two didn’t get in touch.

Read Also: He deserves it – Mikie Wine not surprised by Eddy Yawe’s mansion

Unfortunately, Mikie said, as he was preparing to meet Lumbuye a day or two days later, he got sad news revealing he had been arrested.

Mikie Wine believes that Lumbuye will be freed soon and that he will have the chance to tell the public what happened to him.