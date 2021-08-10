Nansana-based Worship House Church Pastor Wilson Bugembe proved his generosity to his followers when he extended food support to the less-privileged.

The popular city pastor walked the talk as he celebrated his 37th birthday by reaching out to needy.

Read Also: “Pastor Wilson Bugembe is my favourite man of God” – Sheebah

Pastor Bugembe was joined by Spice Diana and Catherine Kusasira, with whom he shares the same birthday date, to give out foodstuffs which included matooke, posho, sugar, soap, among other items.

Below are some of the photos from Pastor Bugembe’s birthday celebrations:





















Belated happy birthday Pastor Wilson Bugembe!