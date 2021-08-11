Singer Fred Sseruga says he is ready to challenge Kasiwukira Limited over the ownership and selling of local artists’ music content.

Sseruga showed his willingness to challenege Kasiwukira Limited after they warned musicians against reselling their music catalogue to other companies without consent from them.

The late Kasiwukira’s heir Mpoza Ssebunya, an administrator of Kasiwukira Limited, appeared in an NBS TV interview claiming to have signed legal agreements with over 500 local artistes giving Kasiwukira Limited full and partial ownership to their music.

Read Also: Kasiwukira Limited warns Chameleone, Ragga Dee, Radio and Weasel against selling music catalogue

When Sseruga was contacted about Kasiwukira’s claims, he stressed that the agreements which were signed by Kasiwukira and the musicians were unrealistic.

He explained that both parties in those agreements “bought and sold air” to one another. Sseruga claimed that artistes remained with the full rights of their musical content because of the system which was trending back then.

Sseruga further explained that things changed when the copywright law was activated, stressing that the ownership of content always belongs to the artist.

He threw more light on Kasiwukira’s claims saying he was only a music distributor and publisher who does not own copywright to the artistic work after confirming that some artists sold to him their songs.

Sseruga tipped Chameleone that if Kasiwukira dares to drag him to the courts of law, he should hire Kenyan lawyers who are well-versed with the copywright law so that the latter pays for all the years he has been earning from his music.