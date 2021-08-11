Having watched a trending video of Junior Pliers dressed unpleasantly, Mr. Mosh has come out to reveal how the Sugar Mummy singer is doing well off financially.

A video of Junior Pliers dressed in tatters, dancing to his song with NBS TV presenter Anatalia Oze has been making rounds on social media.

Looking at how Junior Pliers is dressed, the first impression is that he is a bricklayer and that has forced people into believing that he fell from grace.

Well, musically, he is not present or active anymore. But according to fellow singer Mr. Mosh, Junior Pliers is doing well off financially.

Read Also: Peer pressure influenced me to do drugs – Qute Kaye

Mr. Mos, while commenting on the MBU Instagram post, revealed that Junior Pliers’ rugged clothes should not fool anyone and people should stop feeling sorry for him.

He said that Pliers dived into commercial farming and real estate in Kagga. He is financially stable and better than most local artistes.

“Hey, I see some of y’all feeling bad about him (Junior Pliers). Don’t let them clothes lie to you. He dived into commercial farming and real estate in Kagga and trust me, he’s doing way better than many,” wrote Mr. Mosh.

Mr. Mosh

Mosh also revealed that Pliers even helps many artistes acquire property in Kagga and he has been passing on his music experience to the younger generation.

He added,” Let’s not confuse dapper looks with having made it in life, there’s money in things that don’t look appealing on IG. He’s actually helped plenty a big artists acquire property that side and helps train some youngins the art of music and playing music instruments.”

About Junior Pliers

Junior Pliers a.k.a Master Pliers is one Uganda’s renown musicians from the past. In his prime, he was a perfoming artist, songwriter/composer, producer, scriptwriter, and a professional DJ.

He once had one of the biggest songs in the industry dubbed “Sugar Mummy” and was one of the headline artistes at major concerts in Kampala.

He named himself Pliers after Pliers of the famous Jamaican music duo Chaka Demus and Pliers. His style was a blend of contemporary Ugandan and low tempo Zouk.

Junior Pliers’ music catalogue includes songs like Sugar Mummy, Nazze Nabye, Joanna, Baby Please Love Me, Nesonyiwa Faridah, Show Me, Omwagalwa, Kasumali, Kilibaki, Abana ba Africa, Mulongo Wange, among others.