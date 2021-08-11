Renown events promoter Bajjo, real name Andrew Mukasa, has attacked the Mayanja family after Weasel made it to the headlines for thumping and shattering a deejay’s leg.

On Wednesday morning, news made rounds indicating how Goodlyfe singer Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel Manizo severely beat up a shamba boy identified as Baker Kaweesi a.k.a Cyrus leaving him hospitalized.

It was later revealed that the young man who was thumped by Weasel is also a deejay and his leg was shattered after Weasel severally hit it with a golf bat.

The deejay was rushed to hospital in a bad condition and it was reported that his leg was severely shattered, leaving him in excruciating pain.

According to the family of the deejay, his life is hanging on a string due to the severe injuries that were inflicted on him.

Renown events promoter Bajjo, while appearing on NBS UnCut, attacked Weasel’s father and mother for poorly raising their children.

Bajjo went on to reveal how all the Mayanja brothers are violent and how he recently had to intervene to stop Weasel’s younger brother Pallaso from beating up Balam Barugahare in Gulu.

“That family has rural urban excitement. Just recently in Gulu, I had to intervene with SFC to stop Pallaso from beating Balam. They think fighting makes them untouchable,” Bajjo said.

Bajjo, who sent Shs300k to enable treatment of the deejay, then said that the Mayanjas have rural urban excitement and that they could be cursed and need to be prayed for.

He added, “In a civilised society, fighting is not what makes you a man. That is primitive act. They use too many drugs and have rural urban excitement. They carry themselves as if they are the gods of Uganda.

“I am so ready for them. Tell Chameleone that their violence will end on this boy. If it’s their witchcraft haunting them, I will heal them. How do you beat up a shamba boy like that, he can even die. Even Bebe Cool and Bobi Wine cannot do what these boys do. Those acts ruin their dignity.”

Bajjo blamed Weasel’s violence on the poor upbringing and urged his mother to swing into action and discipline her son.