It is now over 500 days since Ugandan artistes performed at a concert and according to Ragga Dee, it might take four more years before concerts fully return.

After the ban of public gatherings in March 2020 with the outbreak of COVID-19 in Uganda, concerts were no more.

Local artistes have not been able to step on stage and perform for their fans at a properly organised concert. The hunger is evident amongst both sections.

According to the legendary singer Ragga Dee, real name Daniel Kazibwe, they might have to wait longer for about four more years before everything falls back in line.

Ragga Dee, who was part of the Gulu retreat, revealed the not so good news while explaining a bit of what they they discussed in Gulu.

The National Cultural Forum member, also a stakeholder in the music business, noted that Covid-19 spreads faster amongst huge crowds and hence there is no way concerts can be let to happen again soon.

He therefore advises artistes to find other means of making money for the speculated period of four years before the concerts return.

Covid-19 loves huge crowds. Concerts that allow mass gatherings are not going to happen anytime soon because Covid-19 is not about to go. As artistes, we need to find new ways to make money. That’s why we were in Gulu to learn various ways to earn, and so much more in that line. Ragga Dee

Ugandan artistes were so used to making money from physical performances at concerts and other shows and it will be tough for them to adapt to virtual performances.

They don’t have much of a choice, do they?