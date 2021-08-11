Uganda Police has vowed to arrest singer Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel Manizo following reports that he beat up a deejay known as Baker Kaweesi a.k.a Cyrus.

According to reports, Weasel Manizo pounced on Kaweesi and started beating him like a mad man after having a misunderstanding.

Kaweesi’s brother, while appearing on NBS TV UnCut show, revealed that Weasel used a golf club to hit Cyrus, leaving him in severe pain with a shattered leg and other injuries.

Kaweesi’s family revealed that it requires over Shs5m to treat the injuries. They vowed to go all the way to court in seeking for justice.

Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire confirmed receiving reports that a one Baker Kaweesi had been severely beaten by Weasel Manizo.

Owoyesigyire advised Weasel to produce himself at police for questioning. Failure to do so, Weasel will have to be forcefully arrested unlike in past instances where he has been formally summoned by police.

Yesterday (Tuesday 10th August, 2021) at around 5am, we were alerted on how Kaweesi Baker, a 26-year-old deejay had been beaten. It is alleged that he was beaten by Douglas Mayanja popularly known as Weasel at his home located in Kizungu Zone, Makindye. He (Kaweesi) was rushed to Nsambya Hospital but the staff at Nsambya Hospital revealed that they failed to work on him due to the severe injuries that he had sustained and he was therefore referred to Mulago Hospital. We are going to arrest Mayanja and we are not going to summon him like we have been doing before for most artists involved in such acts. He will just be arrested like we have been arrested other people. If he (Weasel) gets to hear this message, he should not wait for us to get to him. If he can, he should present himself to us but we are not going to formally summon him this time, we are just going to arrest him. Luke Owoyesigyire

Weasel’s mother Prossy Mayanja Kaweesi paid a visit to Kaweesi who is at Mulago hospital nursing wounds. She extended her apologies and sympathy to the family for what has happened to their son.