On the back of allegations that he beat up a one Baker Kaweesi, Weasel Manizo claims that he has not been in Uganda for an entire week.

On Tuesday 10th August, 2021 at around 5am, police received reports that Goodlyfe singer Douglas Mayanja a.k.a Weasel had been involved in a fierce fight.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, it was alleged that Weasel thumped a deejay known as Baker Kaweesi a.k.a Cyrus at his Neverland home in Makindye.

Kaweesi was then rushed to Nsambya Hospital before being referred to Mulago Hospital where he has been receiving treatment since.

Owoyesigyire vowed to arrest Weasel and bring him in for questioning following the reports while appearing on NBS TV’s UnCut show.

Read Also: We won’t summon Weasel, we shall just arrest him – Police vows

Just a few minutes after Owoyesigyire’s statement, Weasel shared a photo on Facebook of himself on a plane and captioned it, “Back to Uganda the pearl. Thank you Kenya.”

Earlier in the evening, Weasel had already shared another photo with the caption, “Kenya, it was nice hosting me for a week. Next Stop Uganda the Pearl.”

Weasel’s posts have already attracted divergent reactions with a section of fans saying the singer is telling lies and just creating a fake impression to avoid arrest.

A photo that was shared on the same page on Monday shows Weasel chilling at a beach in Uganda. This has forced critics into rubbishing Weasel’s claims that he hasn’t been in the country for a week.

Kaweesi’s family has vowed to go all the way to court as they seek for justice and they want Weasel’s family to foot Kaweesi’s hospital bills.