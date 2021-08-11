Singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel Manizo is again making news headlines following reports of him severely thumping his shamba boy identified as Kaweesi, leaving him hospitalized.

While speaking to NBS TV UnCut show, Kaweesi’s mother who was down on her knees disclosed that her son was pummeled and left with a fractured leg, a wounded head, and other injuries.

According to Kaweesi’s mother, they were charged Shs5M for the hospital scan and treatment in an effort to have her son get back on his feet.

She narrated that Weasel severely beat up her son while tipsy after the two fell out on Monday night for reasons that are yet to be established.

She then called upon the Mayanja family to come out and offer treatment to her son since she cannot afford the amount of money she was charged for the son’s treatment.

The news of Weasel thumping his shamba boy comes in just after two weeks since other reports that he was involved in a fierce fight with fellow singer King Saha at Neverland.