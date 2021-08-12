Renown media personality-cum-politician DJ Jacob Omutuuze mourns the loss of a friend and fan, Sharifah Nanyunja a.k.a Sheripher Kirabo who reportedly died of severe ulcers.

Early on the morning of Thursday 12th August, 2021, DJ Jacob Omutuuze, real name Jacob Akugizibwe Kyaligonza, shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation with the now late Sharifah.

In the conversation seen by MBU, the ailing Sharifah seemed to be in too much pain due to ulcers and she showed the medication she was taking.

In the conversation shared by DJ Jacob, Sharifah noted how ulcers were “killing” her. “Mwanagwe ulcers are killing me,” she wrote.

The deceased: Sharifah Nanyunja a.k.a Sheripher Kirabo

Read Also: Patrick Kanyomozi mourns the loss of his father

Sharifah, who was DJ Jacob’s close friend and fan, is said to have died on Thursday after a long battle with ulcers and her death has caused grief amongst her family and friends.

The shaken Jacob shared his pain with his followers on Facebook where he noted how Team DJ Jacob Omutuuze will miss Sharifah.

Hajjati wange munange ogenze. Rip Maama wange. May Allah bless your journey of life until we meet again. Team DJ Jacob Omutuuze we gonna miss you. Rip Nanyunja Sharifah a.k.a Sheripher Kirabo. I can’t believe this. Bambi wumula mirembe maama wange. DJ Jacob Omutuuze

May Sharifah’s soul rest in peace!