According to a report released on Wednesday 11th August, 2021 by Google, Diamond Platnumz is the most googled African artiste in Kenya in the last 15 years.

The list includes all artistes, local and international, that have been searched for the most on Google in Kenya over a period of fifteen years.

It includes international stars like Nicki Minaj, Vybz Kartel, Lil Wayne, Cardi B, and African acts like Ali Kiba, Rose Muhando, among others.

Tanzania’s WCB boss Diamond Platnumz comes in the number one spot on the list. The singer whose music is very popular in Kenya leads ahead of Nicki Minaj in second place.

Willy Paul Msafi

On the list are two Kenyan artistes; Willy Paul Msafi and rapper Khaligraph Jones, four Tanzanian artistes, and not a single Ugandan singer.

Take a look at the list of top searched musicians in Kenya for the past 15 years below: