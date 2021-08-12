Rising singer Keity shows off lyrical maturity and vocal prowess in the the visuals of her new song dubbed “Kikwate”.

Irene Ketty, popularly known as Keity, is a Ugandan pianist and recording singer. She is a new face in the mainstream industry but has been in the music circles for a couple of years.

Keity has been playing with her band to different corporate audiences and Mestil Hotel and Hotel Africana for about three years.

She decided to jump into the mainstream audience with the help of one of Uganda’s top songwriters, also singer and music producer, Nince Henry.

Read Also: Diamond Platnumz tops list of 10 most googled artists in Kenya for the last 15 years

She has released a couple of songs now including Kawowo, Why Me, Mr. Bombastic, and Company which received relatively good airplay.

Keity hopes to even reach a wider audience with “Kikwate” produced by Nessim. Kikwate is a Luganda word translated to mean “Catch It”.

It is a musical synonym to a relationship where there are no third parties but just the two people in love and because of the trust, they find no need of being jealous about each other.

Her vocals are an instant attention grabber and the lyrics on this new song will also have you listening to the song over and over again.

Watch the visuals shot by Crane Art Films in conjuction with Gagamel Films below: