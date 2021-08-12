Singer Naira Ali continues to question the gullible nature of Ugandans who have normalised embracing quacky artistes like Fresh Daddy.

Recent weeks have seen Naira Ali break out from the humble, composed shell that she has been living in all these years and she has transformed into a fierce online warrior.

From threatening to expose artistes who sabotage other artistes music by paying media, to attacking Edward Ssendi, Naira Ali has now turned her guns towards the gullible Ugandans.

Through social media on Thursday morning, the Sikyalinda singer revealed how Ugandans have normalised consuming junky music and embracing quacky artistes.

Naira Ali also said that in the same way girls have normalised sex vending, Ugandans have normalised hate, and “having a bad rotten corrupt government in power.”

She claims Ugandans are being too lazy to embrace all the bad things. Read her post on full below: