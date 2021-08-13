For over a year now, Cindy Sanyu has had to respond to rumors concerning her pregnancy and finally, “a baby is coming.”

Since making her relationship with Prynce official, Cindy has often had to respond to questions regarding when she hopes to give birth to their child.

The mother of one says it is a question she has heard many times and it even feels like her fans are demanding for a baby more than they demand for a hit song.

While speaking to media, Cindy revealed that a baby is on its way. She, however, did not reveal when that will be but it could be sooner than later.

Cindy and Prynce Joel Okuyo made their relationship official with a secret Kukyala ceremony in May.

A wedding has been in the offing since and a baby would be the perfect piece in the puzzle but the King Herself asks for patience from her fans.

You are demanding for a child like a hit song. It is for me and Prynce, not for me and Uganda. I want a baby and I do not think it should be national news. It is not something I would want to share. But a baby is coming. Cindy Sanyu

Fingers crossed!