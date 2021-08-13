Arlt 42-years-old, legendary Ugandan singer Joseph ‘Chameleone’ Mayanja is a proud owner of two houses in the United States of America.
Recent years have seen rumors making rounds revealing how Jose Chameleone is planning on soon leaving Uganda for good.
In February 2019, it was confirmed how the Leone Island boss had purchased a house in Minnesota, USA where his family has been living since.
In July, Chameleone through Instagram shared a photo hinting on his newly bought house in the USA with this post:
While speaking to media in a recent interview, the singer finally let the cat out of the bag about purchasing another house in the States.
It is not clear yet in which state the second house is located but according to the former Kampala Lord Mayor candidate, it has always been his dream to own property in the USA.
Chameleone opened up about the new house while reacting to comparisons between himself and Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz who recently showed off his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
I saw someone comparing me to Diamond just because he had bought a brand new Rolls Royce but I want you to know that I have so far bought two houses in the USA. If my brother wanted to buy a Rolls-Royce, let him do so, it’s not a bad thing. Everyone has their own ambitions. Go and research about the prices of houses in USA, they range from USD400k but the Rolls-Royce is worth USD350k. If it’s what I wanted, I would have bought it.Jose Chameleone