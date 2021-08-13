Arlt 42-years-old, legendary Ugandan singer Joseph ‘Chameleone’ Mayanja is a proud owner of two houses in the United States of America.

Recent years have seen rumors making rounds revealing how Jose Chameleone is planning on soon leaving Uganda for good.

In February 2019, it was confirmed how the Leone Island boss had purchased a house in Minnesota, USA where his family has been living since.

In July, Chameleone through Instagram shared a photo hinting on his newly bought house in the USA with this post:

While speaking to media in a recent interview, the singer finally let the cat out of the bag about purchasing another house in the States.

It is not clear yet in which state the second house is located but according to the former Kampala Lord Mayor candidate, it has always been his dream to own property in the USA.

Chameleone opened up about the new house while reacting to comparisons between himself and Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz who recently showed off his new Rolls-Royce Cullinan.