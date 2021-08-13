Deena UG says it has been a tough journey for her these past few months with the COVID-19 pandemic but it has also left her with a ban cooking in the oven.

Deena UG, real name Deena Herr, is a German-born Afro-fusion singer, songwriter, instrumentalist, and actress.

Signed to RuffNTuff Records, Deena is a multilingual who sings in Luganda, Kinyarwanda, Kiswahili and English.

Her song with Radio and Weasel dubbed Mpanilira received massive airplay but she has other songs like Kankuleke, Murungi, Mumulete, Tokota, among others.

She has been somewhat silent in the past few months and her fans have been questioning if she is planning to quit music. Certainly not!

Through Instagram, the jolly singer revealed that she is heavy with child. She shared a photo showing her baby bump and added the caption:

Dear Deena Family, some wondered why I have been so quiet. Please forgive me about that. I am finally ready to post about an amazing but not easy journey I have been through the past months. Seems like same as other female artists recently. I am no exception. Covid has certainly done one good deed, gave us time to produce big bellies. Deena UG

Congratulations to her!