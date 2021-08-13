National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine’s wife Barbie Itungo Kyagulanyi has disclosed that by the time she met the father of her children, she was still a virgin.

Barbie Kyagulanyi opened up about her virginity before meeting Bobi while giving advice to young girls at a charity event where she donated materials to new mothers.

Barbie assured the public of how Bobi Wine is the only person she has ever slept with in her entire life. She added that he will also be the last person she will ever have sex with until God separates them.

I was a virgin when I met Bobi Wine. He was my first, he is my first, and he will be my last. Barbie Kyagulanyi

The mother of four went on to state that the reason as to why they have lasted all this long in their relationship is because she found someone who understands her because she is not an easy person.