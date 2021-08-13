Mrs. Prossy Musoke Mayanja revealed that the main challenge affecting his son Weasel Manizo that has also seen him get involved in constant fights is constant intake of alcohol and spirits.

While speaking in an interview on NBS TV, Mrs Prossy Mayanja explained that since the late Mowzey Radio passed on, Weasel’s ways of consuming alcohol and spirits like Red Label and Tequila increased reaching an extent that he fails to control his emotions.

Weasel got used to taking a lot of alcohol ever since his singing partner Mowzey Radio passed on. They drink things like red label and tequila which in end has overpowered him. But he should change. They are not the first ones to drink alcohol, but when they drink these alcohols, they get overpowered and end up causing trouble. Mrs Prossy Mayanja

Read Also: Weasel claims not to have been in the country for one week following claims that he beat up a shamba boy

She advised Weasel and his brothers to stop using such strong spirits because they are a harmful. She urged them to instead only take beer which is not as dangerous as spirits.

Mrs. Prossy Musoke made the comments after visiting Baker Kaweesi who is nursing injuries and a fractured leg after reportedly being thumped by Weasel.