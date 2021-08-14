Edwin Katamba, better known by stage name MC Kats, has yet again shown his deep affection for Bukedde TV presenter, Caroline Mirembe Marcah with a lovely and heartwarming message.

The NBS TV After 5 show presenter and talent manager jotted down praising his new rumored girlfriend (Caroline Marcah) saying whenever she smiles, the good in her comes out loud.

In a short post on his Instagram account, MC Kats went ahead to name Caroline Marcah as the ‘Queen Of The Mic’ something which sparked mixed reactions among his followers with some backing him up whereas others disagreed with him.

My bestie

@caroline_marcah

Smile coz you deserve to

For the Good in you comes out loud when you smile

@caroline_marcah

Queen Of The Mic MC Kats

That put aside, some followers asked the two to stop calling themselves just besties and put them under pressure to give birth as soon as possible.