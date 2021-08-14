Popular local herbalist, Mama Fiina has disclosed that there is a powerful city pastor who often visits her but whenever he gets to his church podium he bad-mouths her.

The president of local herbalists almost exposed the city pastor as she bragged about how she keeps lots of secrets from different individuals across the country.

Mama Fiina spoke out about the pastor while in an interview on Spark TV’s Mwasuze Mutya with Faridah Nakazibwe though she declined to reveal the pastor’s identity.

There's a powerful pastor that visits me yet every time he gets on his podium in church he bad-mouths me. I am a keeper of very many people's secrets- Mama Fiina#MwasuzeMutya pic.twitter.com/I2gb3cA5VF

She further opened up about her love life saying events promoter Abtex has been sweet-talking talking her for over 8-years now and has spent a lot of money on her but declined to consider his pleas.

Mama Fiina also revealed that Abtex bought her land measuring 28 decimals in Bulenga but she rejected it asserting that she loves her husband very much because they understand each other to the extent that she can’t leave him.

