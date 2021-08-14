Dembe FM Talk N Talk show presenter Edward Ssendi is of the idea that singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel Manizo needs to be checked into a rehabilitation facility before things exceed beyond the current situation.

Edward Ssendi shared the advice in reflection of Weasel’s recent story where he was reported to have battered his errand boy and friend Baker Kaweesi a.k.a Cyrus severely leaving him bedridden and a broken leg.

Talk and Talk Show Crew – Jenkins, Kasuku and Ssendi on Spark TV live

According to Ssendi, he says those close to Weasel know what exactly he is undergoing and the kind of help he needs but acts as hypocrites letting the guy suffer.s

He added that Weasel acting in such a way is due to being under the influence of toxic substances and urgent help should be rendered to him before anything worse happens to him.