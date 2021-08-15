In a tweet, singer Geosteady urged young boys to work hard and avoid being house boys. His message is believed to be directed to his ex-lover’s boyfriend Mr. Henrie.

For several months, there has been bad blood boiling between galaxy FM presenter Mr. Henrie, real name Henry Arinitwe, and singer George William Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady.

Their differences started when the former fell in love with the latter’s ex-lover and babymama Prima Kardashi and started publicly displaying affection for each other.

Mr. Henrie and Prima are deep in love with each other, according to what they choose to show, and they seem to have plans of making it stick for the future.

Mr. Henrie and Prima Kardashi

The Galaxy FM presenter has, however, come under criticism with critics noting that she is in the relationship because Prima is financially loaded.

In a tweet sent out on Geosteady’s Twitter account, the singer seems to be adding fuel to the fire as he hits out at poor people who love hard because that’s all they can offer.

He then advises young boys to work hard so that they don’t have to become house boys being pushed around by their sugar mummies.

Poor people love more coz all they have in their pockets is love. Make money bro don’t be a house boy rassss! Geosteady

OUCH!