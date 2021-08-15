News reaching us indicates how lawyer, writer and media personality, Justine Nameere has opened her own television station in her hometown, Kizungu, Masaka City.

The new TV station, TM TV, is reportedly the first TV station in the sub-region of Greater Masaka and the first TV station in Uganda owned by a youthful woman.

31-year-old Nameere, rose to fame in 2012 as a presenter on NTV Uganda’s Life Stories show before resigning in mid 2013 due to “mistreatment.”

The famous human interest TV presenter then started her own production company where she filmed her shows, working with different media houses as a content provider.

Among those included Bukedde TV, UBC TV, Salt TV. She also worked on different projects including The Miss Uganda Reality show for BBS TV, Tulambule Uganda for NBS TV and filming documentaries for several other organizations.

Nameere’s TV station TM TV tags the slogan “Tusimbudde”. It is set to be launched on 30th September, 2021 for signal testing and normal programming will kick off on 3rd October, 2021.

Dr. Joel Isabirye, the consultant and technical officer at TM TV, confirmed the news and revealed how he has enjoyed working with Nameere on the new project.

“Nameere is a very focused and hard-working go getter! I have enjoyed putting this project together as her technical arm. I am glad finally a media practitioner, moreover a TV presenter, has started a TV Station,” Joel Isabirye commented.

He added, “I have been advising veteran journalists to take this route but to my shock, this young lady approached my team with this magical idea. I was beyond shocked and impressed. Nameere is so passionate about her project. She has a unique program line upset for her viewers and I promise you, that girl is one to watch!”

Nameere has as well already expressed her gratitude to God for making her dream come true and she is focused on providing job opportunities to people of Greater Masaka.

I am grateful to God for making my dream come true and giving me a chance to bring the first TV station to my home town of Masaka. First priority will be given to talent hailing from Greater Masaka but I will speak more about TM TV during its unveiling ceremony on the 30th of September 2021! Justine Nameere

Hon. Florence Namayanja, the new Mayor Masaka City noted, “A city must at least have a TV station but we had none in Masaka City so it is great news that our daughter of the soil is starting it. I hope it will be balanced and give an equal voice to all people.”

Congratulations Justine!