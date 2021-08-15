Team Good Music singer Pius Mayanja a.k.a Pallaso defends his involvement in the Gulu retreat saying the project is an initiative to help develop the Ugandan music industry.

On the back of the Gulu retreat where several artistes met Operation Wealth Creation boss Gen. Salim Saleh, there has been a backlash from fans and critics who claim the artistes involved are “beggers”.

We are not beggars, we are just struggling to make the music industry better Pallaso

Fellow singer and former presidential candidate Bobi Wine termed them as beggers in a social media post where he questioned their intentions in dealing with the same regime that has “suffocated” the industry with oppressive and unrealistic laws.

Pallaso, being one of the artistes who took part in the Gulu retreat, was surprised by Bobi’s statements where he called them beggers.

While speaking to media, Pallaso revealed that the Gulu retreat was just one step towards making the industry better.

The Malamu singer further aired his disappointment in Bobi Wine saying that he has always been his mentor but the Firebase crew president’s recent statements make him regret all the support he has ever given him.

I regret supporting my elder brother Bobi Wine. I did everything for him. I even released a song for him while he was in Arua. We are not beggars, we are just struggling to make the music industry better. Pallaso

Operation Wealth Creation rubbished reports that claimed that several artistes were given money while in Gulu in a recent statement.