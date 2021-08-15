Singer Irene Ntale is vented her disappointment in Ugandan men who she claims no longer “know how to vibe.”

It seems eras have changed so much and Irene Ntale is not happy with the changes. She is somewhat disappointed in how men of nowadays “throw vibes”.

“Vibing” is a commonly used slang to mean “making your feeling known to someone else, usually in a stylish way.’

According to the Universal Music Group singer, who has been single for as long as we have known, Ugandan men have lost it.

Through Twitter, Irene Ntale wrote:

Banange no! Ugandan men don’t know how to vibe anymore, what happened? Irene Ntale

Upon coming across Irene Ntale’s tweet, renown City pastor Martin Ssempa requested to provide skills to Ugandan men.

Irene on behalf of UKA, as in Uganda Kwanalingi Association…I am surprised. I have been praying against that demon in #BrianIsiko. Can we arrange and you share details and I provide a skilling seminar? Cc @Jadwong @DuncanBakka — Martin Ssempa (@martinssempa) August 15, 2021

Well, let’s wait and see how that turns out. Atleast now you know Ntale needs some vibing.